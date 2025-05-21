Assam Police Paves Way for Future-Ready Policing

During a focused session at the SPs conference in Dergaon, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior police officials explored ways to equip the police with tools to combat emerging crimes.

The discussions emphasized future-ready policing, underlining the importance of professionalism and smart policing strategies.

Sarma articulated a commitment to transforming the Assam Police into a citizen-centric service, steering away from its traditional anti-insurgency role.

(With inputs from agencies.)