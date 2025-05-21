Left Menu

Assam Police Paves Way for Future-Ready Policing

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with senior police officers, convened to devise a strategy for enhancing the police force's capabilities to address 'new-age crimes.' The conference emphasized professionalism and transformation towards a citizen-centric force, highlighting Sarma's guiding role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:56 IST
Assam Police Paves Way for Future-Ready Policing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a focused session at the SPs conference in Dergaon, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior police officials explored ways to equip the police with tools to combat emerging crimes.

The discussions emphasized future-ready policing, underlining the importance of professionalism and smart policing strategies.

Sarma articulated a commitment to transforming the Assam Police into a citizen-centric service, steering away from its traditional anti-insurgency role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025