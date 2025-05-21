Left Menu

Justice Served: Acquittal in Ulhasnagar Dacoity Case

In a significant 2016 dacoity case, a court has acquitted all eleven accused due to inadmissibility of confessions and procedural irregularities. The verdict highlights the improper handling of suspect confessions by senior officers, notably after a gap of three years since the incident.

Thane | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, a court has acquitted all eleven individuals accused in the high-profile 2016 dacoity case, primarily citing the inadmissibility of their confessions. The special judge, A N Sirsikar, noted significant procedural delays and irregularities, impacting the reliability of the evidence presented.

According to the prosecution, Sandeep Ashok Utekar, working for a cash courier firm, was ambushed and robbed in the Ulhasnagar area on August 8, 2016. Eleven individuals, believed to be part of an organized crime syndicate, were implicated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). However, the judge found discrepancies in the identification parade and the recording of confessions.

The ruling pointed out that senior officers mishandled the confession recording process, undermining its credibility, especially when paired with a three-year delay in bringing the case to a close. The case underscores the necessity for diligence in judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

