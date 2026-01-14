Iranian State Media's Coerced Confessions: An Inside Look

Iranian state media is heightening broadcast of coerced confession videos amid ongoing protests, with authorities asserting foreign interference is behind the unrest. These televised confessions, first aired in the 1979 revolution's wake, are considered by many as fabricated evidence extracted through torture.

Human rights groups accuse the Iranian government of consistently utilizing such admissions to substantiate charges against protesters. They argue that these confessions often lead to severe penalties, including execution, underlining the gravity of their misuse.

This controversial practice is part of a systemic pattern in Iran, exacerbating human rights violations. Activists, meanwhile, continue to denounce the government's tactics and call for immediate international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)