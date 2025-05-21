Escalating Insurgencies: Deadly Attacks Rock Pakistan

Pakistan is grappling with a rising tide of violence as insurgencies intensify within its borders. In recent months, a series of deadly attacks have been recorded, casting a grim shadow over the nation's efforts to maintain stability.

These incidents include a suicide bombing on May 21, 2025, that targeted an army school bus in Balochistan, resulting in five fatalities, among them three children. The attack has been attributed to Indian proxies, according to military sources. The region continues to be a flashpoint, with various militant groups clashing with government forces.

Additional attacks include a March 11, 2025, incident where militants hijacked a train in Balochistan, killing 31 people. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for this coordinated assault. Meanwhile, the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed a deadly rally bombing on July 31, 2023, which led to 56 deaths. The attacks underscore the ongoing challenges Pakistan faces from insurgent groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)