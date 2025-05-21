Left Menu

Escalating Insurgencies: Deadly Attacks Rock Pakistan

The Pakistani government is battling insurgencies on two fronts: militant attacks in the northwest and a separatist insurgency in Balochistan. Recent attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have resulted in numerous casualties. Groups like the BLA and Islamic State have claimed responsibility, highlighting the complex and violent security landscape in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:57 IST
Pakistan is grappling with a rising tide of violence as insurgencies intensify within its borders. In recent months, a series of deadly attacks have been recorded, casting a grim shadow over the nation's efforts to maintain stability.

These incidents include a suicide bombing on May 21, 2025, that targeted an army school bus in Balochistan, resulting in five fatalities, among them three children. The attack has been attributed to Indian proxies, according to military sources. The region continues to be a flashpoint, with various militant groups clashing with government forces.

Additional attacks include a March 11, 2025, incident where militants hijacked a train in Balochistan, killing 31 people. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for this coordinated assault. Meanwhile, the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed a deadly rally bombing on July 31, 2023, which led to 56 deaths. The attacks underscore the ongoing challenges Pakistan faces from insurgent groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

