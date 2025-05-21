China Raises Concerns Over U.S. Golden Dome Missile Defense
China expressed serious concern about the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense project, urging the U.S. to halt its development. The project, worth $175 billion, aims to counter threats from China and Russia. China warned that the program could escalate militarization of space and upset global security balance.
China has expressed serious concerns regarding the United States' Golden Dome missile defense project, urging Washington to cease its development. A representative from China's foreign ministry highlighted the potential risks associated with the project, including militarization of outer space and an international arms race.
President Donald Trump recently announced plans for the $175-billion project, introducing a design and appointing a Space Force general to spearhead the initiative, designed to defend against perceived threats from China and Russia. The move has drawn sharp criticism from Chinese officials who see it as a provocation.
Chinese spokesperson Mao Ning criticized the project for its aggressive nature and warned it could upset global security. She emphasized the importance of collaborative security between nations, urging the U.S. to foster trust rather than pursue policies that may destabilize international peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
