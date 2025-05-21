High Court Demands Rapid Removal of Defamatory Posts by Commentator
The Delhi High Court has ordered commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra to remove abusive posts against nine women journalists from Newslaundry. The court emphasized that such language is unacceptable in a civilized society. Mitra's counsel has agreed to take down the posts, and the hearing is set for May 26.
The Delhi High Court took a stern stance on Wednesday, instructing commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra to delete derogatory remarks made against nine women journalists from Newslaundry. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav criticized the language used as unacceptable for a civilized society and demanded that Mitra remove the contentious posts immediately.
This directive came while the court was considering a plea from the journalists, seeking an injunction, a written apology, and Rs 2 crore in damages for abusive and defamatory statements made by Mitra on social media platform X. Mitra's counsel acknowledged the inappropriate nature of the language and consented to the removal of the posts.
Mitra's defense team contended that while the language was inappropriate, the posts were not directly targeting the individual journalists but rather their organization. However, Justice Kaurav noted that the posts were indeed directly attributable to the plaintiffs and insisted on their removal as a prerequisite for further hearings.
