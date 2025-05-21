Trade Talks: China Champions Multilateralism at WTO Council

In a pivotal session at the World Trade Organization (WTO), China emphasized that multilateralism remains crucial to resolving the current global trade turmoil. While bilateral negotiations play a role, Beijing believes that multilateral approaches offer the ultimate solution to address these challenges.

Recent discussions between China and the United States have led to a trade truce, with both nations agreeing to cut down their imposed tariffs, hoping to ease commercial tensions. China further called on WTO members to stabilize and reinforce trade measures as per international rules.

The United States highlighted significant imbalances and systemic issues within the current WTO framework, stressing the need for urgent reform. Meanwhile, a consensus among 47 WTO members reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based, stable trade order.

(With inputs from agencies.)