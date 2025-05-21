Left Menu

Forest Threatened: EU-Funded Camp Sparks Fire Risk Concerns on Lesbos

An EU-funded migration center in the Vastria forest on Lesbos is under scrutiny due to environmental and fire safety concerns. Lawsuits aim to halt construction as locals fear the site's wildfire risk and ecological impact. Critics label it a 'prison in the forest.'

The pristine Vastria forest on Lesbos is caught in controversy over a planned EU-funded migration center. Locals and environmentalists claim the site heightens wildfire risks, pointing to recent lawsuits attempting to halt its construction.

Around 24 hectares of forest have already been cleared for the camp, which is intended to house 5,000 asylum seekers. Critics, like Michalis Bakas, describe it as a 'prison in the forest,' with high-tech surveillance and barbed-wire fencing.

The Greek government, however, argues the center is necessary for migration control. Yet, the camp's location near a protected Natura 2000 site and prior fire incidents heighten ecological concerns. The nation's top court is now addressing the legal challenges.

