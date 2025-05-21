Forest Threatened: EU-Funded Camp Sparks Fire Risk Concerns on Lesbos

The pristine Vastria forest on Lesbos is caught in controversy over a planned EU-funded migration center. Locals and environmentalists claim the site heightens wildfire risks, pointing to recent lawsuits attempting to halt its construction.

Around 24 hectares of forest have already been cleared for the camp, which is intended to house 5,000 asylum seekers. Critics, like Michalis Bakas, describe it as a 'prison in the forest,' with high-tech surveillance and barbed-wire fencing.

The Greek government, however, argues the center is necessary for migration control. Yet, the camp's location near a protected Natura 2000 site and prior fire incidents heighten ecological concerns. The nation's top court is now addressing the legal challenges.

