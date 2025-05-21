Fake Army Officer's Social Media Scam Unveiled
Mubahid, posing as an Army officer, duped over 100 individuals through social media in Gurugram. Using fake Instagram identities, he tricked people into selling their motorcycles, promising payments and fake deliveries. He has been arrested with two mobile phones used in this fraudulent activity.
A man named Mubahid, also known as Wahid, has been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly deceiving over 100 people through social media by impersonating an Army officer, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.
The arrest led to the recovery of two mobile phones used in the fraudulent activities. Mubahid, a native of Palwal, was residing as a tenant in Gurugram's Rajiv Nagar colony, police said.
According to police investigations, Mubahid created Instagram accounts using various identities to post misleading advertisements. He targeted individuals selling motorcycles on Facebook and Instagram, providing his contact number under the guise of the owner, sometimes claiming to be an Army officer posted elsewhere. ACP (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan stated that Mubahid lured victims by promising quick transactions and delivery, defrauding them in the process. Mubahid admitted to committing over 100 such frauds, including three in Gurugram, as police continue their interrogation.
