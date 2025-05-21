Supreme Court Grants Bail to Professor Amid Controversial Posts Investigation

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, arrested on contentious social media posts concerning 'Operation Sindoor'. However, the court refused to halt the ongoing investigation.

Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh directed Haryana police to form a special investigation team within 24 hours to probe the case. Despite acknowledging freedom of expression, the bench questioned the professor's choice of words, indicting them as deliberately offensive.

Mahmudabad is prohibited from making further comments and must cooperate with the investigation. Controversies surrounding his statements have drawn national conversation on free speech limits, with the professor facing allegations of 'dog whistling' amid rising national tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)