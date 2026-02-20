Debate Over Memoir Ban: Analyzing Freedom of Expression Clash

The proposed legislation that seeks to ban government and armed forces officials from writing memoirs for 20 years post-retirement is facing sharp criticism. Congress leader Anant Gadgil voiced strong objections, emphasizing that such a rule threatens freedom of expression.

Gadgil's comments come amid media reports speculating on the Union government's intent to draft such a law. The potential legislation follows controversy surrounding former Army Chief Manoj Naravane's unpublished book. Gadgil argued that imposing a blanket ban on autobiographies is a direct attempt to stifle individual liberty.

In India, most government personnel retire at 60, with judges retiring slightly later. A 20-year limit would mean many could only publish memoirs after turning 80, limiting their ability to contribute to public discourse, Gadgil suggested.

