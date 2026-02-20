Debate Over Memoir Ban: Analyzing Freedom of Expression Clash
Congress leader Anant Gadgil criticizes a proposed law that would ban government and armed forces officials from writing memoirs for 20 years after retirement. He argues this measure would suppress freedom of expression, leaving many unable to share their experiences due to age constraints.
The proposed legislation that seeks to ban government and armed forces officials from writing memoirs for 20 years post-retirement is facing sharp criticism. Congress leader Anant Gadgil voiced strong objections, emphasizing that such a rule threatens freedom of expression.
Gadgil's comments come amid media reports speculating on the Union government's intent to draft such a law. The potential legislation follows controversy surrounding former Army Chief Manoj Naravane's unpublished book. Gadgil argued that imposing a blanket ban on autobiographies is a direct attempt to stifle individual liberty.
In India, most government personnel retire at 60, with judges retiring slightly later. A 20-year limit would mean many could only publish memoirs after turning 80, limiting their ability to contribute to public discourse, Gadgil suggested.
