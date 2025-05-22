Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Deportations to South Sudan

A federal judge criticized the Trump administration for deporting eight migrants to South Sudan, violating a court order. The migrants, convicted of violent crimes, were not given an opportunity to contest the potentially dangerous deportation. Immigration authorities faced backlash for their methods and reasoning behind the hurried removals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:19 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Deportations to South Sudan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has accused the Trump administration of breaching a court order regarding deportations to third countries by linking a deportation flight to South Sudan. The judge highlighted that eight migrants, expelled for violent crimes, were not afforded a chance to contest their deportation, which could jeopardize their safety.

Judge Brian E. Murphy underscored the lack of opportunity for the migrants to object to their sudden removal. Meanwhile, administration officials labeled 'activist judges' as obstacles in their effort to remove dangerous criminals from the U.S. streets.

This dispute arises amid a fierce crackdown on immigration by the Republican administration, which vows to deport millions of undocumented individuals. Immigration rights lawyers argue that these deportations infringe on judicial orders aiming to safeguard against unwarranted deportations to perilous third countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025