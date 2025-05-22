Controversy Erupts Over Deportations to South Sudan
A federal judge criticized the Trump administration for deporting eight migrants to South Sudan, violating a court order. The migrants, convicted of violent crimes, were not given an opportunity to contest the potentially dangerous deportation. Immigration authorities faced backlash for their methods and reasoning behind the hurried removals.
A federal judge has accused the Trump administration of breaching a court order regarding deportations to third countries by linking a deportation flight to South Sudan. The judge highlighted that eight migrants, expelled for violent crimes, were not afforded a chance to contest their deportation, which could jeopardize their safety.
Judge Brian E. Murphy underscored the lack of opportunity for the migrants to object to their sudden removal. Meanwhile, administration officials labeled 'activist judges' as obstacles in their effort to remove dangerous criminals from the U.S. streets.
This dispute arises amid a fierce crackdown on immigration by the Republican administration, which vows to deport millions of undocumented individuals. Immigration rights lawyers argue that these deportations infringe on judicial orders aiming to safeguard against unwarranted deportations to perilous third countries.
