Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Deportations to South Sudan Amid Safety Concerns

A federal judge ruled that the U.S. government violated an injunction by attempting to deport migrants to South Sudan. The migrants had not been given sufficient notice to contest their deportation, and the judge mandated at least 10 days for raising safety concerns. The White House criticized the judge's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 06:34 IST
Federal Judge Blocks Deportations to South Sudan Amid Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has issued a critical ruling against the U.S. government's immigration practices, accusing officials of defying an existing court order. The controversy centers around the attempted deportation of migrants to South Sudan, a nation plagued by violent crime and political instability.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy highlighted the administration's failure to provide adequate notification to six migrants subjected to potential deportation. In Boston, Murphy emphasized that 24 hours' notice fell short of the mandatory period for individuals to contest their deportations due to safety concerns.

The case sheds light on the broader clash between Donald Trump's policies and judicial oversight. The administration's actions have sparked criticism from immigration advocates and drawn scrutiny from multiple courts concerning the treatment of vulnerable migrants seeking refuge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025