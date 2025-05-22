Federal Judge Blocks Deportations to South Sudan Amid Safety Concerns

A federal judge has issued a critical ruling against the U.S. government's immigration practices, accusing officials of defying an existing court order. The controversy centers around the attempted deportation of migrants to South Sudan, a nation plagued by violent crime and political instability.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy highlighted the administration's failure to provide adequate notification to six migrants subjected to potential deportation. In Boston, Murphy emphasized that 24 hours' notice fell short of the mandatory period for individuals to contest their deportations due to safety concerns.

The case sheds light on the broader clash between Donald Trump's policies and judicial oversight. The administration's actions have sparked criticism from immigration advocates and drawn scrutiny from multiple courts concerning the treatment of vulnerable migrants seeking refuge.

