NZ Allocates $540M to Strengthen Police Services and Improve Public Safety

In a determined effort to reinforce public safety and bolster law enforcement capabilities, the New Zealand Government has announced a substantial investment in the nation’s policing infrastructure and services. Police Minister Mark Mitchell confirmed in a statement that Budget 2025 includes a total allocation of $540 million over four years, aimed at supporting frontline police operations, improving prosecution efficiencies, and modernizing internal Police systems.

Strengthening the Frontline with a $480 Million Boost

At the heart of this funding package is a $480 million investment dedicated to supporting the Police frontline. This funding seeks to solidify the operational capacity of frontline officers, many of whom were brought on under a previous government initiative that expanded the force by 1,800 officers. While that program significantly increased personnel, it lacked sufficient funding for the accompanying infrastructure, equipment, and ongoing operational costs.

“This investment remedies the underfunded aspects of the prior expansion,” said Minister Mitchell. “Our frontline officers do an outstanding job every day, and we are committed to ensuring they have the resources, tools, and support necessary to do it well.”

The Government’s goal is to ensure a visible, effective Police presence throughout communities, especially in areas affected by gang activity, youth crime, and retail theft. It is also part of the broader commitment to deploy an additional 500 new officers, some of whom are now being organized into dedicated “beat teams” to increase street-level presence and community engagement.

Prosecutions Uplift Programme Expands Nationwide

An additional $60 million has been earmarked over the same four-year period for the Police Prosecutions Uplift Programme (PUP), which began as a pilot initiative in Auckland in July 2023. The programme is designed to streamline prosecution processes and enhance court efficiency, ultimately supporting faster case resolutions and reducing backlogs.

By improving how prosecutions are prepared and presented, PUP also reduces the administrative burden on frontline officers, allowing them to focus more on core policing duties. The early success of the Auckland pilot has led to the programme’s national rollout, which will now benefit communities across the country.

“This is not just about courtroom performance,” said Mitchell. “It’s about increasing efficiencies throughout the criminal justice process and freeing up police time for the streets where they are needed most.”

Modernizing Police Workforce Systems

Recognizing the need for modernization behind the scenes, the Budget also includes funding for upgrades to Police’s outdated payroll, human resources, and workforce management systems. The new Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) technology will ensure that more than 10,000 police staff are accurately and promptly paid, while also providing robust data to inform more strategic rostering and frontline deployment.

“A reliable, modern internal system means better support for staff and better service for communities,” said Minister Mitchell. “It allows us to make informed decisions about where officers are needed most, based on real-time insights and trends.”

Crime Reduction Goals and Legislative Action

The investments align with the Government’s broader criminal justice strategy, which includes legislative reforms aimed at cracking down on gang activity, tackling youth offending, and reducing retail crime. As part of this multi-pronged approach, new laws have been enacted to limit gang operations and increase accountability for repeat youth offenders.

The Government has set clear targets: to reduce the number of victims of violent crime by 20,000 and to cut youth offending by 15 percent during its current term.

“These are not just numbers,” emphasized Mitchell. “They represent real people, families, and communities. Our mission is to make every Kiwi feel safer, whether at home, on the street, or at work.”

A Vision for Safer Communities

The Government’s latest budget marks a renewed commitment to public safety and a belief that proactive investment in policing pays dividends across society. By equipping the Police with the necessary resources and modern systems, the Government aims to deliver tangible improvements in law and order.

“There’s still work to do,” said Mitchell. “But this Budget is a strong step in the right direction. We’re backing our Police, investing in our communities, and laying the foundation for a safer, more secure New Zealand.”