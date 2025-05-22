Government Invests $472M in Prisons and Staff to Tackle Crime and Reoffending

In a significant move to reinforce law and order, Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell has announced that the New Zealand Government will allocate more than $472 million over four years through Budget 2025 to expand prison capacity, bolster frontline staffing, and improve prison infrastructure. This investment, according to the Minister, is a direct response to the increasing prison population and is intended to ensure that crime is met with firm consequences while also addressing the needs of offenders in custody.

Addressing the Rise in Prison Population

Minister Mitchell stated that recent changes in law enforcement and judicial policies have led to a rise in the prison population. “Our Government has restored proper consequences for crime. Because of that, there has been an increase in the prison population and fewer victims of crime,” he said. The increased funding will help Corrections manage this growth safely and effectively.

The Government’s approach, Mitchell added, is rooted in deterrence and accountability, emphasizing that public safety is the foremost priority. This renewed focus on law and order aligns with the administration's broader commitment to reducing reoffending and making communities safer across New Zealand.

Boosting Frontline Corrections Workforce

A major component of the budget is the recruitment of 580 new frontline Corrections staff, including 368 Corrections Officers. This addition builds upon the 685 new frontline staff that were funded in the previous year’s budget, reflecting a continued effort to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of Corrections teams.

Corrections is already prepared to begin onboarding the new personnel. An aggressive and highly visible recruitment campaign, launched in February 2024, has yielded over 110,000 applications, demonstrating significant public interest in joining the sector.

“This response to the recruitment campaign is encouraging and shows that New Zealanders are eager to contribute to safer communities,” Mitchell noted. “These new staff will play a critical role in both security and rehabilitation.”

Upgrading Christchurch Men’s Prison Facilities

The investment also includes substantial infrastructure upgrades, with Christchurch Men’s Prison as a key focus. A total of 240 new high-security beds will be constructed, addressing current overcrowding and future capacity needs. Additionally, a new Health Centre and Intervention and Support Unit will be developed, adding 52 specialized beds for prisoners requiring mental health care.

The redevelopment will be carried out under a public-private partnership (PPP), covering the design, construction, financing, and 25-year maintenance of the new facilities. However, Corrections will retain full control of day-to-day operations and custodial responsibilities, ensuring consistent standards of safety and rehabilitation.

Mental Health and Rehabilitation Support

A central feature of the redevelopment is the Intervention and Support Unit, which will offer dedicated services for inmates with acute mental health needs or those at risk of self-harm or violence. These units are intended to enhance safety for both staff and inmates and to prepare prisoners for participation in structured rehabilitation programmes.

“The new Intervention and Support Unit will provide dedicated specialist mental health support to prisoners who are at risk of harming themselves or others,” Mitchell said. “This is not just about containment; it’s about preparation for reintegration.”

Managing Cost Pressures Amid Inflation

Beyond expansion and redevelopment, the Budget 2025 allocation also addresses operational cost pressures brought on by inflation and the rising number of incarcerated individuals. These funds will allow Corrections to maintain the quality and safety of its services while managing resource constraints more effectively.

Restoring Law and Order

Mitchell concluded by reaffirming the Government’s commitment to reinforcing public trust in the justice system. “We’re investing in the frontline because we are serious about bringing back law and order and creating a safer New Zealand,” he said. “This isn’t just about more beds or more officers—it’s about a long-term vision for a justice system that works.”

The budget signals a comprehensive strategy: one that balances punitive measures with support structures for rehabilitation, ultimately aiming to reduce reoffending and support safer communities nationwide.