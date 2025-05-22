Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Mystery Intensifies: ED Continues Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate expands its probe into a money laundering case linked to gold smuggling involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao. Extensive raids were conducted at various locations tied to the Karnataka Home Minister. The investigation reveals potential involvement of an educational trust and influential figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate intensified its investigation Thursday into the alleged money laundering case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao, following suspect ties to a gold smuggling operation. Raids targeted properties associated with Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

In-depth searches were carried out at Siddhartha Engineering, Medical, and other colleges. These were part of a broader inquiry into potential hawala operations and falsified transactions into Rao's bank accounts.

ED's case was shaped by earlier findings from the CBI and DRI regarding a large-scale gold smuggling racket. Reports reveal an educational trust possibly diverted funds to settle Rao's credit card dues, awaiting further clarification on the involvement of an influential figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

