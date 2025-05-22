Intense CRPF Operation Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

A CoBRA commando of the CRPF and a Naxalite were killed during an anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, officials said. The operation continues in the Tumrel area, guided by the 210th Battalion of CRPF's CoBRA unit and supported by Chhattisgarh Police DRG and STF.

A security force member was killed in action, and another was wounded, while a Naxalite was neutralised, with a weapon recovered. Officials noted the operation is now primarily in Bijapur, although earlier cited in Sukma. An IAF helicopter is being used for evacuations of the injured, per official reports.

The CoBRA force specializes in jungle warfare and leads operations against left-wing extremism in affected states. As ongoing operations aim to resolve these extremism threats, the Bijapur region, along with other parts of Bastar, remains pivotal in this campaign, with significant casualties reported recently.

