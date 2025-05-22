India Ramps Up Electric Bus Rollout Under PM e-Drive Scheme to Transform Urban Mobility

In a decisive push toward sustainable urban transportation, the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, convened a high-level meeting to oversee the accelerated rollout of electric buses under the ambitious PM e-Drive Scheme. This strategic session focused on four key states—Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, and Gujarat—signaling the government’s commitment to scaling clean mobility across major Indian cities.

The deliberations, held on May 22, 2025, culminated in a significant commitment: over 10,000 electric buses will be allocated to select urban centers under the scheme’s current phase. Bengaluru will receive approximately 4,500 buses, Hyderabad 2,000, Delhi 2,800, Ahmedabad 1,000, and Surat 600. These numbers reflect a broader vision of delivering eco-friendly, technology-enabled, and inclusive urban transport systems throughout India.

Driving Sustainable Mobility Through Strategic Partnerships

Union Minister Kumaraswamy emphasized that the scheme represents more than a distribution of buses—it’s a nationwide transformation in the making. “Thanks to the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is now taking bold strides toward sustainable urban mobility,” he said.

The Minister further highlighted the collaborative framework at the core of the initiative: “From Bengaluru to Delhi, cities are actively embracing electric buses to make public transport cleaner, smarter, and more efficient. With close coordination between the Centre and states like Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, and Gujarat, we are determined to deliver on the PM e-Drive promise.”

PM e-Drive Scheme: Electrifying Public Transport at Scale

Launched in April 2024, the PM e-Drive Scheme is a flagship program by the Ministry of Heavy Industries under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With an impressive budgetary outlay of ₹10,900 crore, the scheme aims to deploy a total of 14,028 electric buses across the country within two years—by March 2026.

This national mission is one of the largest and most ambitious efforts globally to electrify public transport. It aims not only to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and cut emissions but also to create a ripple effect in innovation, job creation, and infrastructure modernization. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce urban air pollution, enhance last-mile connectivity, and improve the quality of life in Indian cities.

Technology, Timelines, and Transformation

The Ministry of Heavy Industries is working in tandem with state transport departments, local municipal bodies, and private sector partners to ensure seamless delivery, timely commissioning, and long-term operational sustainability of the electric buses.

Key components of the rollout include:

Advanced EV infrastructure: Charging depots, maintenance hubs, and smart fleet monitoring systems.

Capacity building: Training programs for drivers, maintenance teams, and operators.

Financial support: Central assistance through capital subsidies and viability gap funding.

These efforts are being guided by the dual pillars of environmental responsibility and technological innovation, ensuring that India not only meets but leads in the global energy transition within the transportation sector.

Looking Ahead: A Greener, Smarter Urban Future

The PM e-Drive Scheme symbolizes India’s growing leadership in the global green transition. As electric buses hit the roads of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Surat in growing numbers, the transformation will be visible—not just in cleaner air and quieter streets, but in improved connectivity, economic opportunities, and enhanced public health.

By 2026, India aims to redefine urban mobility through an electric-first approach, creating a sustainable transport model that other nations may look to emulate.