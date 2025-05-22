Left Menu

Corruption Scandal: CBI Chargesheets Ex-Jammu & Kashmir Governor

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu & Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik and five others for alleged corruption in civil works contracts for the Kiru hydropower project, totaling Rs 2,200 crore. The charges come after a three-year investigation, highlighting irregularities in the tendering process awarded to Patel Engineering Limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:05 IST
chargesheet
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has pressed charges against former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik and five others, accusing them of corruption related to the Rs 2,200-crore Kiru hydropower project. This marks a pivotal outcome after a painstaking investigation spanning three years, exposing alleged improprieties in the award of civil works contracts to a private firm.

In response to the allegations, Malik, who is currently hospitalized, expressed his inability to address the situation publicly. He has consistently denied the accusations post-raid, claiming intimidation and a misdirected probe.

The chargesheet also names several high-profile officials and industry leaders, highlighting what the CBI describes as serious lapses in the tendering process despite decisions to initiate re-tendering. The development is likely to raise questions about governance and accountability in Jammu and Kashmir's infrastructural projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

