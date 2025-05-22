Corruption Scandal: CBI Chargesheets Ex-Jammu & Kashmir Governor

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has pressed charges against former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik and five others, accusing them of corruption related to the Rs 2,200-crore Kiru hydropower project. This marks a pivotal outcome after a painstaking investigation spanning three years, exposing alleged improprieties in the award of civil works contracts to a private firm.

In response to the allegations, Malik, who is currently hospitalized, expressed his inability to address the situation publicly. He has consistently denied the accusations post-raid, claiming intimidation and a misdirected probe.

The chargesheet also names several high-profile officials and industry leaders, highlighting what the CBI describes as serious lapses in the tendering process despite decisions to initiate re-tendering. The development is likely to raise questions about governance and accountability in Jammu and Kashmir's infrastructural projects.

