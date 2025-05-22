Left Menu

Unveiling the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: A Modern Cyber Fraud Tactic

A man from West Bengal was arrested for duping an Odisha resident of over Rs 73 lakh through a 'digital arrest' fraud. The accused impersonated law enforcement, threatening the victim with arrest unless a payment was made. The police confiscated various incriminating items during the apprehension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:00 IST
In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, authorities have arrested a 26-year-old man from West Bengal accused of defrauding an Odisha resident of over Rs 73 lakh in an elaborate 'digital arrest' scheme, senior police officials reported on Thursday.

Operating under false pretenses, the fraudsters posed as officials from the CBI and Delhi Police, manipulating the victim into believing a parcel in his name was seized by Delhi customs. To prove his innocence, the victim was coerced into transferring Rs 73.62 lakh, fearing legal repercussions.

The Odisha Police Crime Branch has seized essential forensic evidence, including mobile devices, SIM cards, and financial documents linked to the fraud. Their CID wing warns citizens about increasing threats from impersonators on digital platforms, urging vigilance against such scams.

