US Imposes Sanctions on Sudan Over Chemical Weapons Use

The United States is set to impose sanctions on Sudan following its determination that the Sudanese government utilized chemical weapons in the ongoing conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The announcement was made by the State Department on Thursday, revealing the measures will include restrictions on U.S. exports and government credit lines, effective around June 6.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized the need for Sudan to cease the use of chemical weapons, referencing its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). The Sudanese foreign ministry has yet to provide a response to these allegations and impending sanctions.

This conflict, which ignited in April 2023 due to a power struggle, has unleashed severe humanitarian crises including displacement and ethnic violence. The U.S. had already sanctioned Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan earlier in the year, accusing him of preferring war over peace negotiations.

