Left Menu

US Imposes Sanctions on Sudan Over Chemical Weapons Use

The United States will implement sanctions on Sudan after confirming its use of chemical weapons during the 2024 conflict between the army and the RSF. The sanctions are set to limit U.S. exports and credit lines, taking effect from June 6. The conflict led to mass displacement and genocidal acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 02:04 IST
US Imposes Sanctions on Sudan Over Chemical Weapons Use
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is set to impose sanctions on Sudan following its determination that the Sudanese government utilized chemical weapons in the ongoing conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The announcement was made by the State Department on Thursday, revealing the measures will include restrictions on U.S. exports and government credit lines, effective around June 6.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized the need for Sudan to cease the use of chemical weapons, referencing its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). The Sudanese foreign ministry has yet to provide a response to these allegations and impending sanctions.

This conflict, which ignited in April 2023 due to a power struggle, has unleashed severe humanitarian crises including displacement and ethnic violence. The U.S. had already sanctioned Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan earlier in the year, accusing him of preferring war over peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025