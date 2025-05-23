Capybaras, Cocaine, and Crime: A Wild Chase on the Costa Rican Coast

Costa Rican police recently seized five capybaras along with crack cocaine and marijuana after pursuing a vehicle on the country's Pacific coast.

The capybara, a semi-aquatic rodent related to the guinea pig, is currently gaining popularity on social media, though it's not native to Costa Rica, where possessing them is illegal. This marks the first recorded seizure of such animals in the nation.

Authorities arrested two men in the vehicle, both with criminal records. Security Minister Mario Zamora emphasized the intersection of illegal drug activities and the trafficking of non-native species. The capybaras have been transferred to the National System of Conservation Areas, as they cannot be released locally. They will be used in environmental and conservation education programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)