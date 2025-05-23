Left Menu

Japan's Fourth Round of Trade Talks with the US: Seeking Tariff Breakthrough

Japan's chief negotiator Ryosei Akazawa plans another visit to the U.S. for trade talks, aiming to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba discussed tariffs and cooperation with President Trump, with hopes for progress during the upcoming G7 summit, despite existing tensions.

Updated: 23-05-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:08 IST
Japan's chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is set to make another trip to the United States on May 30 for the fourth round of trade talks, insiders revealed on Friday. Akazawa aims to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is reportedly unavailable for the current round of discussions involving Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Prior to the negotiations, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba had a 45-minute phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on tariffs, economic cooperation, and security matters. Despite Japan's ongoing demands for tariff elimination, no specifics were mentioned, said Ishiba, although Japan remains committed to collaborating with the U.S. on investment and job creation.

The leaders expressed hopes for an in-person meeting at the upcoming G7 summit in Canada, where significant divides over tariffs, particularly on autos and steel, persist. Akazawa highlighted the necessity of reaching 'win-win' agreements, considering U.S. proposals while Japan prepares to offer cooperation in areas like shipbuilding and agricultural imports to protect its auto industry.

