Japan's Fourth Round of Trade Talks with the US: Seeking Tariff Breakthrough

Japan's chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is set to make another trip to the United States on May 30 for the fourth round of trade talks, insiders revealed on Friday. Akazawa aims to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is reportedly unavailable for the current round of discussions involving Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Prior to the negotiations, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba had a 45-minute phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on tariffs, economic cooperation, and security matters. Despite Japan's ongoing demands for tariff elimination, no specifics were mentioned, said Ishiba, although Japan remains committed to collaborating with the U.S. on investment and job creation.

The leaders expressed hopes for an in-person meeting at the upcoming G7 summit in Canada, where significant divides over tariffs, particularly on autos and steel, persist. Akazawa highlighted the necessity of reaching 'win-win' agreements, considering U.S. proposals while Japan prepares to offer cooperation in areas like shipbuilding and agricultural imports to protect its auto industry.

