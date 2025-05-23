Nationwide Campaign to Safeguard Students from Tobacco and Substance Abuse

In a decisive move to shield students and youth from the growing menace of tobacco, alcohol, and drug abuse, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), under the Ministry of Education, has issued a clarion call to all States and Union Territories (UTs) to strictly implement preventive measures. This effort, championed by Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, DoSEL, follows a key meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) held on May 15, 2025, and underscores the Indian government’s reinforced commitment to fostering a safe and healthy educational environment.

A Coordinated National Response

The 8th Apex Committee meeting of NCORD, chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, brought attention to the alarming rise in tobacco and substance use among youth. It emphasized the urgent necessity of an integrated approach involving educational and law enforcement agencies to clamp down on the availability and use of harmful substances in and around schools and colleges.

With India home to one of the world’s largest youth populations — a demographic crucial for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat — ensuring their protection from tobacco and drugs is vital. Studies have shown that early exposure to tobacco often paves the way for other forms of addiction. The 2019 Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS-2) revealed that 8.5% of Indian students aged 13–15 use tobacco in some form, and disturbingly, over 5,500 children initiate tobacco use daily in India.

Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) Guidelines: A Cornerstone Initiative

To combat this challenge, the Ministry of Education has reinforced the implementation of the Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) Guidelines. First launched with an operational manual on May 31, 2024, ToFEI is designed to assist schools in institutionalizing tobacco control measures effectively.

Schools and colleges are required to implement the following nine critical activities:

Display of 'Tobacco Free Area' signage inside the premises Display of ‘Tobacco Free Educational Institution’ signage at the entrance No evidence of tobacco use anywhere in the institution Posters and banners to spread awareness of tobacco's health impacts Biannual tobacco control educational activities Nomination of staff and student tobacco monitors Inclusion of a tobacco-free policy in the school’s code of conduct Demarcation of a yellow line 100 yards around campuses Ensuring no sale of tobacco products within the 100-yard buffer zone

While all nine actions are essential, items 8 and 9 have been deemed high-priority, requiring close coordination with local municipal and police authorities.

Month-Long Enforcement Drive from May 31 to June 26

In conjunction with World No Tobacco Day (May 31) and the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26), States and UTs are being called upon to initiate a month-long enforcement campaign. The focus is on strict enforcement of Section 6(b) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, which prohibits:

The sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions

The sale of tobacco to or by minors

This drive will involve physical inspection of areas around schools and prompt action against violations. The Ministry has also encouraged the development of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure school staff can report infractions safely and efficiently.

Community Participation: A Vital Element

The Ministry has highlighted the essential role that School Management Committees (SMCs), teachers, parents, and local communities must play in this mission. By promoting awareness, reporting violations, and fostering dialogue, communities can contribute significantly to shaping drug-free learning environments.

To engage and educate in a more interactive manner, the Ministry has launched the ‘World No Tobacco Day Awareness Quiz – 2025’ on the MyGov platform. The quiz, live from May 22 to July 21, 2025, aims to inform students, teachers, and the broader public about the dangers of tobacco use while encouraging a culture of prevention.

👉 Quiz Link: https://quiz.mygov.in/quiz/world-no-tobacco-day-awareness-quiz

Looking Ahead

With the issuance of advisories by both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Home Affairs (the latter in November 2024), the government is demonstrating a clear commitment to comprehensive tobacco control. By empowering institutions and communities alike, the ToFEI initiative and its enforcement phase represent a significant step toward a healthier, safer educational ecosystem.

Active engagement by enforcement bodies, vigilant community participation, and effective institutional practices are all key to ensuring the vision of tobacco-free campuses across India. This mission is not just about compliance — it's about securing the future of India's youth.