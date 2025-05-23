Justice Abhay Oka: A Legacy of Upholding Rights and Integrity

Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka concluded his illustrious tenure as a Supreme Court judge, leaving behind a legacy marked by clarity, precision, and adherence to constitutional values. On his last working day, he delivered 11 judgments, emphasizing his enduring commitment to justice.

Oka's career, spanning over two decades, is distinguished by judgments upholding liberty and fundamental rights. Despite personal loss, he returned to work, underlining his dedication. His rulings addressed numerous areas, from human rights to environmental issues, mirroring his steadfast belief in the law's sanctity.

Highlighting his judicial philosophy, Oka resisted governmental pressures and opposed legally untenable actions. Known for questioning unjust detentions, his decisions often prioritized individual freedoms over state power. His environmental rulings underscored the importance of sustainable practices, advocating robust measures to counteract degradation.

(With inputs from agencies.)