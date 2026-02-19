Liberty Global Expands, UK Tech Regulations Tighten, and Political Tensions Rise
Liberty Global is acquiring Vodafone's stake in their Dutch joint venture and a UK broadband operator. UK tech firms face a 48-hour deadline to remove abusive images. Trump criticizes UK PM Starmer's plan for the Chagos Islands. Warrington council seeks financial aid to avoid bankruptcy.
Liberty Global has agreed to acquire Vodafone's remaining stake in their Dutch telecoms joint venture for €1bn, as well as completing a £2 billion deal for the UK's fourth-largest broadband operator, strengthening its European presence.
The UK government is introducing new regulations requiring technology firms to remove abusive images within 48 hours, as part of PM Sir Keir Starmer's legislative agenda aimed at safeguarding online users.
Amid ongoing political tensions, former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized UK Prime Minister Starmer's intentions to cede control of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, citing the strategic importance of the Diego Garcia military base.
In domestic fiscal news, Warrington Council has urgently requested £354 million from the government to avoid bankruptcy, following warnings about the unsustainable nature of its investment strategy.
