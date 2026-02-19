Left Menu

Liberty Global Expands, UK Tech Regulations Tighten, and Political Tensions Rise

Liberty Global is acquiring Vodafone's stake in their Dutch joint venture and a UK broadband operator. UK tech firms face a 48-hour deadline to remove abusive images. Trump criticizes UK PM Starmer's plan for the Chagos Islands. Warrington council seeks financial aid to avoid bankruptcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:37 IST
Liberty Global Expands, UK Tech Regulations Tighten, and Political Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Liberty Global has agreed to acquire Vodafone's remaining stake in their Dutch telecoms joint venture for €1bn, as well as completing a £2 billion deal for the UK's fourth-largest broadband operator, strengthening its European presence.

The UK government is introducing new regulations requiring technology firms to remove abusive images within 48 hours, as part of PM Sir Keir Starmer's legislative agenda aimed at safeguarding online users.

Amid ongoing political tensions, former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized UK Prime Minister Starmer's intentions to cede control of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, citing the strategic importance of the Diego Garcia military base.

In domestic fiscal news, Warrington Council has urgently requested £354 million from the government to avoid bankruptcy, following warnings about the unsustainable nature of its investment strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The AI Revolution: Transforming Sectors for Growth

The AI Revolution: Transforming Sectors for Growth

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Boosts Investment with 27 Mega Projects

Andhra Pradesh Boosts Investment with 27 Mega Projects

 India
3
India's T20 World Cup Challenge: Countering Spin and Top-order Predictability

India's T20 World Cup Challenge: Countering Spin and Top-order Predictabilit...

 India
4
Waaree Energies to Establish Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh

Waaree Energies to Establish Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Gigafactory in Andh...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026