Liberty Global Expands, UK Tech Regulations Tighten, and Political Tensions Rise

Liberty Global has agreed to acquire Vodafone's remaining stake in their Dutch telecoms joint venture for €1bn, as well as completing a £2 billion deal for the UK's fourth-largest broadband operator, strengthening its European presence.

The UK government is introducing new regulations requiring technology firms to remove abusive images within 48 hours, as part of PM Sir Keir Starmer's legislative agenda aimed at safeguarding online users.

Amid ongoing political tensions, former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized UK Prime Minister Starmer's intentions to cede control of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, citing the strategic importance of the Diego Garcia military base.

In domestic fiscal news, Warrington Council has urgently requested £354 million from the government to avoid bankruptcy, following warnings about the unsustainable nature of its investment strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)