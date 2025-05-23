Tragic Discoveries in the Libyan Desert: Stranded Sudanese Migrants Found Dead
At least seven Sudanese migrants have been found dead in the Libyan Desert after their vehicle broke down. 22 survivors were rescued, facing severe dehydration. This incident highlights Libya as a major transit point for migrants. Efforts to locate five missing individuals continue with dwindling hopes.
In a devastating incident, at least seven Sudanese migrants were discovered dead after being stranded for days in the Libyan desert. According to emergency services, their vehicle broke down shortly after crossing Libya's border with Chad.
The group of 34 migrants was attempting to traverse a deserted smuggling route when the breakdown occurred, leaving them without supplies. Eleven days later, a smuggler found them and alerted rescue teams, leading to the recovery of 22 survivors.
These survivors, including five children, were severely dehydrated. While they have been moved to Kufra for medical care, the fate of five missing individuals remains uncertain. Libya remains a crucial crossroads for migrants seeking better prospects in Europe, underscoring the difficult and often perilous journeys they face.
(With inputs from agencies.)
