Judge Overturns Trump's Crackdown on Law Firm Jenner & Block

In a significant legal setback for the Trump administration, a U.S. judge in Washington has blocked President Donald Trump's executive order targeting the prestigious law firm Jenner & Block. The order, which sought to suspend security clearances for the firm's lawyers, was deemed unconstitutional by U.S. District Judge John Bates.

Bates, appointed by Republican President George W. Bush, highlighted the infringement of rights, noting that the order sought to punish Jenner & Block for its legal representation of causes deemed adversarial to Trump. This decision follows a similar ruling against another law firm, Perkins Coie.

The judge emphasized the importance of protecting free speech and legal representation, serving as a check on executive power. While the White House criticized Jenner & Block's legal pursuits, the firm praised the ruling for upholding the constitutional right to independent legal counsel. An appeal may be forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)