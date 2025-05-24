China and Indonesia Commit to True Multilateralism
During an official visit to Indonesia, China's Premier Li Qiang emphasized the commitment of China and Indonesia to fostering true multilateralism. This declaration was part of a written statement reported by the official Xinhua news agency, underlining the importance of diplomatic relationships between the two nations.
This move signals a strengthening of diplomatic and cooperative ties between the two countries, focusing on broader international collaboration.
Li's statement emphasizes China's strategic approach towards building robust international partnerships, reflecting the increasing significance of Asia-Pacific partnerships in the global landscape.
