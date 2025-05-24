China and Indonesia Commit to True Multilateralism

China's Premier Li Qiang has underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation between China and Indonesia. In a written statement during his official visit to Indonesia, Li affirmed their mutual commitment to true multilateralism, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

This move signals a strengthening of diplomatic and cooperative ties between the two countries, focusing on broader international collaboration.

Li's statement emphasizes China's strategic approach towards building robust international partnerships, reflecting the increasing significance of Asia-Pacific partnerships in the global landscape.

