The Capture of Alleged Fraudster Angad Singh Chandhok

Angad Singh Chandhok, a fugitive fraudster with an Interpol Red Notice, was deported from the US to India following coordinated efforts by the CBI. He was involved in a bank fraud case in India and later, tech scams in the US. His extradition marks progress in legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:23 IST
CBI Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Angad Singh Chandhok, a fugitive with an Interpol Red Notice, was successfully deported from the United States back to India in a coordinated operation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Chandhok arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport where CBI officials arrested and subsequently detained him as per legal proceedings.

Chandhok, along with his family, was wanted for allegedly defrauding Union Bank of India in 2014. After fleeing to the US in 2016 to avoid legal charges, he became involved in various tech scams, defrauding American citizens, including senior citizens, out of millions. Stolen funds were channeled to India via money laundering networks.

In 2022, Chandhok pleaded guilty in a Rhode Island court and was sentenced to six years in prison for his crimes in the US. His arrest and return to India is seen as a breakthrough by the CBI, paving the way for further legal action as efforts continue to extradite other family members involved in the bank fraud.

