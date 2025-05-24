ICG Leads Major Rescue After Container Vessel MSC ELSA 3 Lists Near Kochi

In a dramatic maritime emergency unfolding off the southwest coast of India, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has mounted a full-scale rescue and salvage operation after the Liberian-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 developed a severe list of 26 degrees. The vessel, which was en route from Vizhinjam Port to Kochi, began listing approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi in the early hours of May 24, 2025.

The distress situation arose just one day after MSC ELSA 3 departed Vizhinjam Port on May 23. The vessel issued a mayday alert on Saturday morning, triggering an immediate response from the Indian Coast Guard, which swiftly initiated a multi-pronged rescue operation.

ICG Responds with Urgency and Precision

Upon receiving the distress alert, the Indian Coast Guard deployed multiple ships and aircraft to the site of the incident. The ICG's prompt action led to the successful rescue of nine of the 24 crew members on board. Efforts are continuing relentlessly to evacuate the remaining 15 crew members, who are still aboard the dangerously tilted vessel.

ICG aircraft have played a critical role in the rescue, having airdropped additional life rafts and emergency supplies to assist with the ongoing evacuation. According to ICG officials, the sea state and wind conditions are being constantly monitored to ensure the safety of both the crew and the rescuers.

“The operation is being carried out under challenging maritime conditions, but our teams are well-equipped and trained for such emergencies,” an ICG spokesperson reported. “Our primary goal remains the safe evacuation of all personnel on board.”

Coordination with Maritime Authorities and Ship Managers

The Directorate General of Shipping, the apex body overseeing maritime affairs in India, has stepped in to coordinate the operation in conjunction with the Indian Coast Guard. The ship’s managers have been directed to expedite the deployment of a professional salvage team to stabilize and recover the vessel.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the vessel might have encountered a cargo shift or hull imbalance that led to the severe list. Salvage experts are expected to evaluate the structural integrity of MSC ELSA 3 and determine the best approach for recovery without endangering the crew or further compromising the vessel.

Strategic Importance of the Region and the Vessel

The incident near Kochi—a major maritime hub on the Arabian Sea—highlights the critical importance of India’s western coast for commercial shipping routes. MSC ELSA 3, operated by one of the world’s largest container shipping companies, is known to transport a wide range of cargo, possibly including goods destined for key Indian ports.

The swift and well-coordinated rescue by the Indian Coast Guard underscores India’s preparedness and commitment to maritime safety. The ICG's operational readiness has once again proven vital in safeguarding lives at sea and mitigating environmental risks that might arise from such maritime incidents.

Awaiting Further Developments

As the rescue continues into the night, maritime authorities remain on high alert. Updates on the condition of the vessel, the rescue of the remaining crew, and the initiation of salvage operations are expected over the coming hours.

The Indian Coast Guard has urged all seafaring vessels in the vicinity to maintain a safe distance from the distressed ship and remain available to assist if called upon. This incident marks one of the most significant maritime emergencies in the region in recent months, drawing international attention to the effectiveness of Indian maritime rescue capabilities.