China and Indonesia Join Forces for Common Development

China has expressed its willingness to strengthen ties with Indonesia, emphasizing the importance of collaboration to promote mutual development. During a high-level meeting in Jakarta, Premier Li Qiang conveyed this message to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday.

The discussions between the two leaders focused on enhancing the framework of independent collaboration. Both sides acknowledged the need to jointly tackle risks and challenges that may impede their progress and sought ways to further bolster their partnership.

This meeting signifies a crucial step in fostering deeper bilateral relations, aiming at sustained growth and shared achievements between China and Indonesia.