China and Indonesia Join Forces for Common Development
China is eager to collaborate with Indonesia to enhance mutual cooperation. During a meeting in Jakarta, Premier Li Qiang and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto discussed strengthening independent collaboration frameworks, addressing risks, challenges, and promoting shared development goals.
- Country:
- China
China has expressed its willingness to strengthen ties with Indonesia, emphasizing the importance of collaboration to promote mutual development. During a high-level meeting in Jakarta, Premier Li Qiang conveyed this message to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday.
The discussions between the two leaders focused on enhancing the framework of independent collaboration. Both sides acknowledged the need to jointly tackle risks and challenges that may impede their progress and sought ways to further bolster their partnership.
This meeting signifies a crucial step in fostering deeper bilateral relations, aiming at sustained growth and shared achievements between China and Indonesia.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Indonesia
- Li Qiang
- Prabowo Subianto
- cooperation
- meeting
- development
- collaboration
- Jakarta
- risks
ALSO READ
AI-Powered Early Warnings: A Global Imperative to Protect Lives and Development
US-China Trade Tensions: Hope for De-escalation in Geneva Meeting
Tensions Without Authority: Meeting Unscheduled
High-Stakes Geneva Meeting: China and U.S. in Economic Talks
CPI(M) Pushes for Electoral Reforms During EC Meeting