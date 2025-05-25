Left Menu

Tragic Gun Accident Claims Young Life in Rati Village

An 18-year-old named Pradeep Kumar died from a gunshot wound in Rati village. The incident is believed to be accidental, involving his father's licensed rifle. There are conflicting accounts about what happened, prompting an investigation by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 25-05-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:19 IST
An 18-year-old youth, Pradeep Kumar, has tragically died from a gunshot wound in Rati village, sparking a police investigation. The local police suspect an accidental discharge of a licensed rifle while it was being cleaned.

Pradeep's father has lodged a report, claiming that his minor nephew was responsible for the accidental firing that led to his son's death. However, initial police statements suggest it was Pradeep's cousin who accidentally discharged the weapon.

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue to determine the exact circumstances of the tragic incident.

