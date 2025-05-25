Left Menu

Spitting Dispute Turns Violent in Delhi: Resident Injured by Gunfire

A 35-year-old man named Aamir was shot during a heated argument over spitting 'gutkha' in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area. Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for two more. The incident occurred without prior enmity among the involved individuals.

Spitting Dispute Turns Violent in Delhi: Resident Injured by Gunfire
A man in his mid-thirties suffered injuries after being shot during an altercation over spitting 'gutkha' in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, according to local police sources on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Aamir, who resides in the same locality, was admitted to a hospital with a gunshot wound in his back. The incident unfolded on Saturday night after a quarrel between neighbors with no history of animosity.

One of the participants in the argument allegedly used a homemade pistol to shoot Aamir. Police have made one arrest and are pursuing other suspects and the firearm. Further investigations are ongoing.

