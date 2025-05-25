Railway Ministry Urges Communication for Unified Pension Scheme

The Railway Ministry has highlighted the urgent requirement for robust communication efforts aimed at informing employees about their options under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). This call to action was made in a written note to the Principal Chief Personnel Officers within the 17 railway zones.

The ministry has underscored the necessity of proactive measures to ensure that employees receive precise and comprehensive information about available choices under the UPS. This is deemed crucial for enabling staff to make informed decisions regarding their pension options.

Officials have been encouraged to organize facilitation camps across various locations. These camps are intended to provide employees with guidance, clarification of doubts, and support in completing registration processes seamlessly. The new scheme is set to offer employees the option to choose between staying with the New Pension Scheme (NPS) or transitioning to the UPS.