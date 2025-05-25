SP Shimla Faces Suspension Amidst Allegations and CBI Probe Into Engineer's Death

Director General of Police Atul Verma has recommended the immediate suspension of Shimla's Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi. This comes amid allegations Gandhi made against senior officers and constitutional authorities, which were labeled as unsubstantiated and inappropriate.

The contentious issue revolves around the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited engineer Vimal Negi, which has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Negi had gone missing and was later found dead, prompting political outcry and allegations of foul play.

The accusations against Gandhi include misconduct and insubordination, as cited in a letter from the DGP. This development has further intensified the political climate in Himachal Pradesh, with calls for a thorough investigation into Gandhi's conduct.