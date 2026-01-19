TVK Chief Vijay to appear before CBI for questioning on Karur stampede

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today in connection with the investigation into the Karur stampede case during a party campaign that claimed 41 lives in September 2025. The actor-turned-politician Vijay is currently staying at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi, from where he will head to the CBI later today.

The CBI had last week conducted a detailed line of questioning of Vijay as part of its probe into the Karur stampede case. The CBI's line of questioning focused heavily on the mechanics of the disaster and the timeline of events on September 27, 2025. The CBI took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police in October last year following a Supreme Court order. Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur.

One of the key issues under scrutiny was the "7-hour" discrepancy: Investigators are probing a massive delay between the scheduled start of the event and Vijay's actual arrival. They are examining if this wait caused the crowd to swell from an expected 10,000 to over 30,000 people, leading to a total loss of control. The agency also questioned whether party workers on the ground coordinated adequately with the local police and district administration, as the crowd reportedly grew from an estimated 10,000 people to around 30,000. Delays in Vijay's movement and his party workers' movement are being examined to assess their impact on crowd dynamics.

Investigators are scrutinising documents related to permissions sought for the event and are seeking clarity on who organised the Karur programme. Within the party, the CBI is examining the organisational structure to determine responsibility for planning and execution, including who decided to hold the event in Karur and when Vijay was informed. The agency is also scrutinising how Vijay's modified campaign vehicle moved through the dense gathering and whether its progress exacerbated the crush.

Another focus area is whether Vijay's team conducted any prior risk assessment in coordination with the district administration, and whether basic arrangements, such as drinking water facilities and designated entry and exit points, were provided for the crowd. The movement of Vijay's modified caravan through the gathering is also under investigation, with the CBI examining how it passed through the dense crowd and whether there was adequate coordination with local police.

The agency is further probing the timing of Vijay's awareness of the stampede and the sequence of events that followed. Questions about the exact times of his arrival and departure from the venue are also part of the ongoing inquiry. (ANI)

