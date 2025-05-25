India's United Front Against Cross-Border Terrorism
India has adopted a new stance against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, asserting zero tolerance. This stance has been communicated internationally through multi-party delegations visiting global capitals, emphasizing India's resolve to combat terrorism while fortifying bilateral relations.
India has adopted a firm new stance against cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan, declaring that all involved will face consequences. This message was reiterated by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor before leading a delegation of parliamentarians to Guyana. Tharoor's remarks at a community event in New York emphasized India's commitment to counter-terrorism.
The all-party Indian parliamentary delegations have been actively communicating this position globally. Meetings in Bahrain, South Korea, and other nations underscored India's resolute response to recent terror attacks, particularly the April 22 Pahalgam incident. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised the delegations, reiterating India's message of zero tolerance for terrorism.
These efforts are part of a broader strategy to strengthen international alliances and raise awareness about the threat of terrorism, with delegations visiting multiple global capitals. The Indian government aims to hold Pakistan accountable, emphasizing that dialogue cannot coexist with terror.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
General Naravane: War Is Not a Bollywood Movie—Opt for Diplomacy First
Diplomacy, Deals, and Diplomatic Dilemmas: Trump's Middle East Tour
US-China Trade Truce: A Breakthrough in Economic Diplomacy
Diplomacy Triumphs as Pakistan-India Ceasefire Reached
Zero Tolerance: OCJ Launches Forensic Probe into Mthatha High Court Bribery Claims