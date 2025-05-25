Left Menu

India's United Front Against Cross-Border Terrorism

India has adopted a new stance against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, asserting zero tolerance. This stance has been communicated internationally through multi-party delegations visiting global capitals, emphasizing India's resolve to combat terrorism while fortifying bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:56 IST
India has adopted a firm new stance against cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan, declaring that all involved will face consequences. This message was reiterated by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor before leading a delegation of parliamentarians to Guyana. Tharoor's remarks at a community event in New York emphasized India's commitment to counter-terrorism.

The all-party Indian parliamentary delegations have been actively communicating this position globally. Meetings in Bahrain, South Korea, and other nations underscored India's resolute response to recent terror attacks, particularly the April 22 Pahalgam incident. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised the delegations, reiterating India's message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

These efforts are part of a broader strategy to strengthen international alliances and raise awareness about the threat of terrorism, with delegations visiting multiple global capitals. The Indian government aims to hold Pakistan accountable, emphasizing that dialogue cannot coexist with terror.

