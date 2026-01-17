Cricket Diplomacy Strains: India and Bangladesh's On-field Tensions

The existing tensions between India and Bangladesh have visibly extended into the cricket field as captains from both sides refrained from the customary handshake ahead of their U-19 World Cup Group A match on Saturday. The Bangladesh Cricket Board subsequently described this as an 'unintentional and momentary lapse' by their captain.

Rain delayed the match start, and it was during the toss that India's captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh's vice-captain Zawad Abrar did not exchange cordial greetings. The BCB clarified that the absence of a handshake was unintended, citing a lapse in concentration with no intention to disrespect the opposition. They issued a formal statement from Dhaka.

Bangladesh's regular captain, Azizul Hakim, missed the toss due to illness, leaving vice-captain Zawad Abrar to step in. The BCB underscored its commitment to sportsmanship and mutual respect. Political tensions have surged recently, with anti-Bangladesh rallies in India and strained cricketing relations, evidenced by India's BCCI urging against retaining Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman for the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)