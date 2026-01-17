Left Menu

Cricket Diplomacy Strains: India and Bangladesh's On-field Tensions

Tensions between India and Bangladesh have seeped onto the cricket field, with captains abstaining from a customary handshake during a U-19 World Cup match. The Bangladesh Cricket Board stated it was an unintentional lapse and emphasized the importance of maintaining sportsmanship. Political and cricketing tensions remain high between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:08 IST
Cricket Diplomacy Strains: India and Bangladesh's On-field Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

The existing tensions between India and Bangladesh have visibly extended into the cricket field as captains from both sides refrained from the customary handshake ahead of their U-19 World Cup Group A match on Saturday. The Bangladesh Cricket Board subsequently described this as an 'unintentional and momentary lapse' by their captain.

Rain delayed the match start, and it was during the toss that India's captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh's vice-captain Zawad Abrar did not exchange cordial greetings. The BCB clarified that the absence of a handshake was unintended, citing a lapse in concentration with no intention to disrespect the opposition. They issued a formal statement from Dhaka.

Bangladesh's regular captain, Azizul Hakim, missed the toss due to illness, leaving vice-captain Zawad Abrar to step in. The BCB underscored its commitment to sportsmanship and mutual respect. Political tensions have surged recently, with anti-Bangladesh rallies in India and strained cricketing relations, evidenced by India's BCCI urging against retaining Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman for the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026