Geopolitical Vulnerabilities: The Chicken Neck Corridors

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights the geographical vulnerabilities of Bangladesh's narrow land corridors. He compares them to India's Siliguri Corridor, emphasizing that Bangladesh's corridors are more susceptible to disruption. Disruption could isolate crucial regions in Bangladesh, similar to the strategic importance of India's corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the strategic vulnerabilities surrounding India and its neighboring countries. The focus of his remarks was on the 'chicken neck corridors,' narrow strips of land vital for connectivity.

Addressing those who often threaten India's 22-35 km Siliguri Corridor, Sarma pointed out that Bangladesh faces similar, if not greater, vulnerabilities with its own corridors. The North Bangladesh Corridor and Chittagong Corridor are vital for connecting Bangladesh's economic and political centers.

According to Sarma, disruptions in these corridors could result in significant isolation for substantial regions within Bangladesh, underscoring the precarious nature of such geopolitical structures. He stressed the importance of recognizing these geographical facts for a deeper understanding of regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

