Geopolitical Vulnerabilities: The Chicken Neck Corridors

In a recent statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the strategic vulnerabilities surrounding India and its neighboring countries. The focus of his remarks was on the 'chicken neck corridors,' narrow strips of land vital for connectivity.

Addressing those who often threaten India's 22-35 km Siliguri Corridor, Sarma pointed out that Bangladesh faces similar, if not greater, vulnerabilities with its own corridors. The North Bangladesh Corridor and Chittagong Corridor are vital for connecting Bangladesh's economic and political centers.

According to Sarma, disruptions in these corridors could result in significant isolation for substantial regions within Bangladesh, underscoring the precarious nature of such geopolitical structures. He stressed the importance of recognizing these geographical facts for a deeper understanding of regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)