Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Double Homicide in Firozabad

In Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, a land dispute culminated in the brutal killing of Arvind Yadav and his son. They were attacked by Hublal and Kamal Yadav after a court restored the contested land to Arvind. The assailants acted over possession conflicts on the 14 bighas agricultural land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Firozabad | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a land dispute escalated into a violent confrontation that resulted in the demise of former village head Arvind Yadav and his son, Nitin Yadav. The duo was brutally attacked with sharp weapons while tending to their field in Tikri village on Sunday.

The ongoing conflict over 14 bighas of agricultural land had been legally resolved merely days prior, when a local court granted Arvind rightful possession, aided by administrative forces. However, this ruling agitated rival claimant Hublal Yadav and his accomplice Kamal Yadav, who launched the fatal assault.

Following the incident, authorities have commenced a post-mortem examination at the district hospital, as investigations continue into this shocking case of rural violence.

