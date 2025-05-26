Left Menu

Domestic Turmoil: Tariffs, Layoffs, and Policy Shifts under Trump

The Trump administration's efforts to re-shore iPhone production face challenges, while the National Security Council sees a dramatic staff reduction. Conflicts arise over foreign student policies at Harvard and layoffs at federal agencies. Safety issues emerge from a San Diego plane crash and the Pentagon restricts reporter access.

President Donald Trump's initiative to redirect Apple iPhone manufacturing to the U.S. encounters difficulties, including the need for automation to handle tiny components. Additionally, Trump's administration plans a 25% tariff on iPhones sold domestically but manufactured abroad.

The National Security Council, once a vast and influential entity, undergoes a significant downsizing as several staff members are dismissed. Critically, personnel working on geopolitical concerns are among those affected. In a related effort to scale down government operations, the Trump administration is challenging a court order blocking federal agency layoffs.

Harvard University's extensive connections to China have transitioned from beneficial to problematic amidst accusations of undue influence by the Chinese government on campus. Administration actions against Harvard's enrollment of foreign students were temporarily halted by a federal judge after Harvard contested these measures.

