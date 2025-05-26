CRPF Officer Arrested in Espionage Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer for allegedly engaging in espionage activities with Pakistan, according to officials. The accused, Assistant Sub Inspector Moti Ram Jat, had been reportedly transmitting sensitive national security information to Pakistan intelligence officers since 2023.

Jat, apprehended in Delhi, is under interrogation by the NIA, which is investigating his possible breaches of national security. The CRPF has dismissed him from his position, citing violations of conduct as monitored through his social media activities, in coordination with central agencies.

A court has remanded Jat to NIA custody until June 6, with further inquiries underway. The CRPF has officially dismissed Jat from service effective May 21, 2025, under applicable constitutional and organizational rules.

