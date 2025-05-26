Transforming Elections: Himachal Pradesh's Path to Transparent Voting

The Election Commission of India introduced fresh initiatives to enhance the election process's transparency, inclusivity, and effectiveness, revealed Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Nandita Gupta on Monday.

During her meetings in Hamirpur and Bilaspur, Gupta emphasized measures such as capping voter numbers at polling stations, setting up extra booths in crowded areas, and obtaining death records to update voter lists timely.

Further steps include enhanced coordination with political parties, comprehensive staff training, and the implementation of the ECI Net Dashboard to consolidate election services. Unique numbers for voter ID cards and improved voter information slips are also on the docket.

