Amit Shah Lays Foundation for Swasti Nivas and NFSU Campus in Nagpur

In a significant step toward strengthening India’s healthcare and forensic infrastructure, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, performed the Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) of the much-anticipated ‘Swasti Nivas’ at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on May 26, 2025. This initiative marks a compassionate expansion of India’s patient care model, ensuring the inclusion and comfort of relatives accompanying cancer patients.

The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, reflecting the joint commitment of central and state leadership to health-focused development. Shri Shah also laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and inaugurated its temporary campus virtually, reinforcing the government’s focus on bolstering scientific and criminal justice education in the region.

Swasti Nivas: A Humane Approach to Healthcare

‘Swasti Nivas’ is envisioned as a residential facility for caregivers and family members of cancer patients being treated at the NCI. Shri Amit Shah emphasized that in India’s familial culture, illness affects the entire household—not just the patient. “Here, when someone becomes sick, the entire family connects with them emotionally and with attachment,” he noted.

The Swasti Nivas facility will offer affordable overnight accommodations, ensuring that patients’ relatives can remain close, providing emotional and moral support throughout the treatment journey. This approach symbolizes a blending of modern medical care with India’s social and emotional values.

According to Shri Shah, such projects reflect a new vision in hospital construction—one that respects the cultural and emotional dynamics of Indian families. “This idea of integrated patient-relative care will become a model for future medical institutions,” he added.

National Cancer Institute: A Regional Lifeline

Established at the crossroads of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, the National Cancer Institute serves as a crucial healthcare center for people from middle-income, lower-middle-income, and economically weaker sections. It was inaugurated in 2023, with its foundation stone laid as early as February 28, 2015. Now, with the inclusion of Swasti Nivas, the facility is moving toward becoming a holistic cancer care institution.

Shri Shah underscored that India has one of the highest percentages of oral cancer globally and that cervical cancer claims one life every eight minutes in the country. “A few years ago, cancer was perceived as a death sentence, but the narrative has changed significantly,” he said, crediting the rise of advanced cancer institutes for making life-saving treatments more accessible.

National Forensic Science University: A Leap Toward Modern Justice

Shri Shah’s visit also included the Bhoomi Pujan of NFSU’s permanent campus in Nagpur, alongside the virtual inauguration of its temporary facility. The university will play a pivotal role in the advancement of forensic science education, criminal investigations, and judicial support. With crime and cybercrime on the rise, the establishment of NFSU in Nagpur is part of a national initiative to expand evidence-based law enforcement.

Healthcare Transformation Under Modi Government

In his speech, Shri Shah gave a comprehensive overview of how India’s healthcare landscape has transformed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the last 11 years. Key achievements highlighted include:

Ayushman Bharat Yojana, offering free treatment up to ₹5 lakh per year to underprivileged citizens.

Expansion of AIIMS: From 7 in 2014 to 23 AIIMS approved today.

Growth of Medical Colleges: From 387 to 780 across India.

Increase in MBBS Seats: From 51,000 to 1.18 lakh annually.

PG Medical Seats Doubled: From 31,000 to 74,000.

Healthcare Budget Boost: From ₹37,000 crore in 2013–14 to ₹1.35 lakh crore for 2025–26.

Affordable Medicine Stores with an annual budget of ₹10,000 crore to ensure low-cost access to essential drugs.

Shri Shah emphasized that the success of these reforms is not merely due to government policies but also because of voluntary institutions committed to social service. “Such service-oriented organizations are the backbone of our healthcare ecosystem,” he said.

The Legacy of Service

Paying homage to social reformers like Aabaji Thatte, Pujya Guruji, and Pujya Balasaheb Deoras, Shri Shah said their lifelong dedication to national reconstruction and service laid the foundation for institutions like the National Cancer Institute. He stated that their spirit lives on in projects like Swasti Nivas, which combine infrastructure with compassion.

Through initiatives like Swasti Nivas and the expansion of forensic and medical education, the Indian government is making a definitive statement: healthcare and justice are cornerstones of a progressive, inclusive society. These projects not only address urgent needs but also shape a more empathetic and empowered future for India.

