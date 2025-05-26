Tragic Traffic Stop: A Family's Grief and Public Outrage

In a heart-wrenching incident in Mandya, a four-year-old girl named Hrithiksha lost her life after a traffic stop turned deadly. Her parents were halted by police for not wearing helmets as they hurriedly took her to a hospital for a dog bite treatment.

The family was intercepted by traffic officers, who allowed them to proceed after learning of their emergency. Tragically, moments after resuming their journey, a passing vehicle caused their motorcycle to swerve, leading to Hrithiksha's fatal fall and subsequent collision with a truck.

The incident sparked public protests with accusations that the police prioritized enforcement over the family's urgent need. Three Assistant Sub-Inspectors were suspended following public demands for accountability and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)