Tragic Traffic Stop: A Family's Grief and Public Outrage

A tragic incident occurred in Mandya where a four-year-old girl, Hrithiksha, died after falling off a motorcycle and being run over by a truck. The girl's parents were stopped by traffic police for not wearing a helmet while rushing to a hospital. Public outrage ensued, blaming the police for the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Mandya, a four-year-old girl named Hrithiksha lost her life after a traffic stop turned deadly. Her parents were halted by police for not wearing helmets as they hurriedly took her to a hospital for a dog bite treatment.

The family was intercepted by traffic officers, who allowed them to proceed after learning of their emergency. Tragically, moments after resuming their journey, a passing vehicle caused their motorcycle to swerve, leading to Hrithiksha's fatal fall and subsequent collision with a truck.

The incident sparked public protests with accusations that the police prioritized enforcement over the family's urgent need. Three Assistant Sub-Inspectors were suspended following public demands for accountability and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

