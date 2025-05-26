Haryana's Commitment to Transparency: New Chief Information Commissioner Sworn In
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to former Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad as the State Chief Information Commissioner, alongside four other commissioners. The ceremony underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in governance, with key political and administrative figures in attendance.
In a significant move towards bolstering transparency in governance, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday led the oath-taking ceremony for the state's newly appointed Chief Information Commissioner TVSN Prasad.
The event also saw Amarjit Singh, Karmvir Saini, Neeta Khera, and Sanjay Madaan inducted as information commissioners, reflecting a reinforced commitment to public accountability and the Right to Information.
Numerous dignitaries including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior officials witnessed the ceremony, with the Governor stressing the role of honesty and impartiality in the commissioners' future duties.
