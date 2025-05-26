Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Four Dead in High-Speed Collision on Rajasthan Highway

Four men died and two were injured in a car accident near Kheruwala village, Rajasthan. The speeding vehicle crashed into a tree, leading to the deaths of Wazir Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Balwinder Singh, and Kulwinder Singh. Alcohol consumption and social media activity momentarily preceded the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:09 IST
Tragic Accident: Four Dead in High-Speed Collision on Rajasthan Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four men lost their lives and two others were critically injured in a severe car accident on the Sadulshahar-Hanumangarh Highway in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan. The tragic incident occurred late Sunday night when a speeding car veered off course and rammed into a tree, authorities reported on Monday.

According to police investigations, six friends were in the car, allegedly drinking alcohol and creating social media content shortly before the accident. The collision, devastating in its impact, left three men dead at the scene, with another dying later at the hospital.

The deceased, all identified and employed in private jobs, hailed from Chak Sohnewala and Takht Hazara villages. Two survivors, both college students, remain in critical condition. Authorities noted that an Instagram story by the driver, featuring a liquor bottle, surfaced shortly before the tragedy.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025