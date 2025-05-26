Tragic Accident: Four Dead in High-Speed Collision on Rajasthan Highway
Four men died and two were injured in a car accident near Kheruwala village, Rajasthan. The speeding vehicle crashed into a tree, leading to the deaths of Wazir Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Balwinder Singh, and Kulwinder Singh. Alcohol consumption and social media activity momentarily preceded the incident.
Four men lost their lives and two others were critically injured in a severe car accident on the Sadulshahar-Hanumangarh Highway in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan. The tragic incident occurred late Sunday night when a speeding car veered off course and rammed into a tree, authorities reported on Monday.
According to police investigations, six friends were in the car, allegedly drinking alcohol and creating social media content shortly before the accident. The collision, devastating in its impact, left three men dead at the scene, with another dying later at the hospital.
The deceased, all identified and employed in private jobs, hailed from Chak Sohnewala and Takht Hazara villages. Two survivors, both college students, remain in critical condition. Authorities noted that an Instagram story by the driver, featuring a liquor bottle, surfaced shortly before the tragedy.
