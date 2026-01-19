Left Menu

Rajasthan: Speeding crane mows down farmer in Dausa; driver flees

An elderly farmer was killed after being run over by a speeding crane on the service road of the Jaipur-Agra national highway in Rajasthans Dausa district, police said on Monday.The incident occurred near Pancholi village under the Manpur police station limits. The crane driver fled the spot after the accident, and a search is underway to trace him.A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:20 IST
Rajasthan: Speeding crane mows down farmer in Dausa; driver flees
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly farmer was killed after being run over by a speeding crane on the service road of the Jaipur-Agra national highway in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Pancholi village under the Manpur police station limits. The victim was walking along the service road when the crane hit him, with its wheel crushing his body, they said.

Manpur Station House Officer Satish Kumar said the deceased was identified as Kailash Gurjar (56), a resident of Pancholi village. The crane driver fled the spot after the accident, and a search is underway to trace him.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim. The body was sent for postmortem examination and later handed over to the family, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
2
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global
3
Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal ends

Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal e...

 United Kingdom
4
Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accord

Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accor...

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026