Palestinian Flag Triumph: A Symbolic Win at WHO Assembly

The Palestinian delegation secured the right to fly their flag at the World Health Organization's annual assembly in Geneva after a symbolic victory. The proposal, supported by China, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, passed with 95 votes in favor, showcasing potential for further recognition in the United Nations.

This decision follows Palestine's successful bid for U.N. General Assembly membership last year, as talks of France recognizing a Palestinian state grow. Lebanon's delegate highlighted the vote's significance while Israel's ambassador warned it erodes U.N. principles, noting the U.S. plans to exit the WHO.

France and Japan supported the measure, whereas Britain abstained. With 150 countries recognizing a Palestinian state, this vote marks a step toward potential full membership in the WHO amid the organization's transformation post-U.S. withdrawal.

