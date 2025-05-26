Left Menu

Palestinian Flag Triumph: A Symbolic Win at WHO Assembly

The Palestinian delegation achieved a symbolic victory with the right to fly their flag at the World Health Organization (WHO) after a resolution vote. This step is seen as a push for further recognition within the United Nations, amidst signals of potential Palestinian state recognition from countries like France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:23 IST
Palestinian Flag Triumph: A Symbolic Win at WHO Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Palestinian delegation secured the right to fly their flag at the World Health Organization's annual assembly in Geneva after a symbolic victory. The proposal, supported by China, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, passed with 95 votes in favor, showcasing potential for further recognition in the United Nations.

This decision follows Palestine's successful bid for U.N. General Assembly membership last year, as talks of France recognizing a Palestinian state grow. Lebanon's delegate highlighted the vote's significance while Israel's ambassador warned it erodes U.N. principles, noting the U.S. plans to exit the WHO.

France and Japan supported the measure, whereas Britain abstained. With 150 countries recognizing a Palestinian state, this vote marks a step toward potential full membership in the WHO amid the organization's transformation post-U.S. withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025